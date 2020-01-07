Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) Impulsive Rally in Progress

Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL)is a mining company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties also the mining and processing of silver, gold, lead and zinc.

Since May 2019, HL established a strong reversal after it ended the decline since 2016 peak and started a new bullish cycle. the stock traded higher withinan impulsive structurewhich is currently still in progress within wave 3 of ((3)) with a short term target at $3.56 $3.87.

As the stock is still in the process of correcting the decline from 2016 peak then ideally its expected to revisit $4.4 $6.1 area this year before a larger pullback can take place to allow buyers to join the rally again after a 3 or 7 swings correction.

The stock will remain supported in 2020 with the rise of precious metals Gold & Silver and similar mining companies likeBarrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) & Royal Gold (RGLD).