Bitcoin Elliott Wave View Buying The Blue Box Area
Tuesday, January 07, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

January 7, 2020 By Hassan Sheikh (Edit)

In this technical blog, we are going to take a look at the past performance of 1 hour Elliott Wave Charts of Bitcoin ticker symbol: $BTCUSD,which we presented to members atelliottwave-forecast.com. In which the rally from December 18.2019 low ( $6424.16) unfolded in 5 waves impulse structure. Thus suggested that its a continuation pattern and as perElliott wave theoryafter 3 waves pullback it should do another extension higher in 5 waves impulse structure at least. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the instrument & trade the no enemy areas ( blue boxes) as per Elliott wave hedging remained the preferred path looking for 3 wave reaction higher at least. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

Bitcoin 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Bitcoin 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart from 1/02/2020 Post-Market update, in which the rally from 12/18/2019 low ($6424.16) unfolded as 5 waves impulse structure where wave ((i)) ended at $7692.98 high. Down from there, the Bitcoin made a pullback in wave ((ii)). The internals of that pullback unfolded as double three structure where wave (w) ended at $7110.73 low. Wave (x) bounce ended at $7524.46 high as a lesser degree flat structure. And wave (y) was expected to end in between $6942.90-$6582.04 100%-161.8% Fibonacci extension area of (w)-(x).From where the buyers were expected to appear in the stock looking for more upside or for 3 wave reaction higher at least.

Bitcoin 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Heres Latest 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart of Bitcoin from Post-Market update, in which the Bitcoin rallied strongly from the blue box area as expected and allowed our members to create risk-free position shortly after taking the long position from blue box area. The Bitcoin since then has managed to make a new high above $$7692.98 high suggesting that the next leg higher towards $8115.73-$8414.47 area has started. Near-term, while dips remain above $6852.42 low it should see more strength.

About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
