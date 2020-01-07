Yesterday's Gap Higher in Gold is Likely a Continuation Gap and Not an Exhaustion Gap

January 7, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are mixed due to relief that oil prices stopped rising following heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The 9:00 central time November factory orders report is expected to show a decline of 0.7% and the 9:00 December ISM nonmanufacturing index is anticipated to be 54.5.

Mideast tensions will only temporarily get in the way of this bull market.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is higher after a report showed the U.S. trade balance for the month of November was $-43.1 billion versus the $-43.7 billion estimate.

Euro zone inflation accelerated in December. Inflation rose to 1.3%, as expected from 1.0% in November. Headline inflation remained well below the European Central Bank's target of below, but close to 2.0%

Canada posted a merchandise trade deficit of 1.09 billion Canadian dollars in November. Market expectations were for a deficit of $900 million Canadian dollars.

The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar, the commodity currencies, are lower due to weaker crude oil prices. However, in the longer term the Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are likely to advance.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

The Treasury will auction three year notes today.

There is a 62% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 63%.

Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time.

INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES

It is likely that the industrial commodities will advance in price in the long term, especially crude oil due to the added bullish influence of increased Middle East tensions.

PRECIOUS METALS

Gold futures gapped higher to a six year high yesterday. Today the gap was filled. I would characterize yesterdays gap as most likely a continuation gap rather than an exhaustion gap. Higher prices for gold and silver are likely.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3233.00 Resistance 3258.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 96.250 Resistance 96.680

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.11900 Resistance 1.12550

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .92440 Resistance .92780

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .76780 Resistance .77190

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6870 Resistance .6958

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 157^12 Resistance 158^12

February 20Gold

Support 1555.0 Resistance 1576.0

February 20 Crude Oil

Support 62.21 Resistance 63.55

March 20Copper

Support 2.7850 Resistance 2.8050

