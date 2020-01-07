Morning Express

E-mini S&P (March) Yesterdays close: Settled at 3243.50, up 8.00 Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks shook off Middle East tensions and surged higher on the opening bell yesterday. The S&P turned positive by noon and extended gains into the close. Price action remains firm at the onset of U.S hours despite threats of retaliation by Iran for the killing of its general. The country says it is currently assessing 13 scenarios to wreak havoc on America. Although the threat of escalation is ever-present, we stand by the comments we made in our Crude Oil section Friday, The most likely outcome as of right now are ongoing, but yes dangerous, clashes between Iran-backed and U.S forces. Traders must be prepared for the market to react and volatility to increase due to skirmishes in the headlines and the jawboning of such. Yesterday, big tech led the way with Alphabet, Netflix, Facebook and Amazon all gained 1.5% or more. Apple and Microsoft also finished in the green. Small Oil and Gas also notched a strong session. Salesforce gained 4.38% as it attempts to breakout. Bill Baruch joined CNBCs Trading Nation on Friday and Salesforce (CRM) was his top pick amid a potentially uncertain landscape. Todays economic calendar will be pivotal, either providing stable footing for the market to extend gains or softening sentiment. Eurozone CPI this morning was in line with expectations, but Retail Sales firmly beat. U.S Trade Balance data is due at 7:30 am CT before the Factory Orders and the closely watched ISM Non-Manufacturing at 9:00 am CT. There is a 3-year Note auction at noon CT.

Technicals: Price action is holding firm out above our Pivots which align multiple levels including our momentum indicators this morning; the path of least resistance is higher while holding above here. Still, there is a ceiling of previous highs and previous high closes overhead aligning to create a wave of major three-star resistances that the tape must chew through in order to ignite the next leg higher.

Crude Oil (February) Yesterdays close: Settled at 63.27, up 0.22 Fundamentals: Tensions in the Middle East remain high and threats of retaliation are ever-present. However, we are entering the fifth day since the killing of Iran General Soleimani and the lack of response so far has allowed Crude Oil to retreat from the Sunday night high of 64.72. Traders must continue to keep a pulse on this developing situation as headlines could swing the market in either direction. Whereas most news outlets point to the potential of war because it gets clicks, there is a narrative here that President Trump and Iran could find common ground and President Trumps intent is to have a more controlling nuclear deal than the one signed by his predecessor in 2015. One that would again put Iranian oil back into the market. Bill Baruch joined BNN Bloomberg yesterday to talk Crude Oil and Gold.

Technicals: Crude Oil again failed to settle out above 62.90-63.38, however, major three-star support at 61.98-62.34 continues to buoy the tape amid waves of selling since late yesterday.

Gold (February) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1568.8, up 16.4 Fundamentals: Gold is holding a bid despite U.S Dollar strength this morning. Gold surged to the highest levels since April 2013 early Sunday night before paring gains as geopolitical fears dissipated just a bit. U.S economic data is front and center this morning; Factor Orders and the closely watched ISM Non-Manufacturing are due at 9:00 am CT. ISM Manufacturing on Friday was the fifth contraction worse than expected in a row and added a tailwind to an already bullish tape. Poor data today will echo recessionary like growth and again support the metal as it pressures the Dollar. However, stronger than expected data will certainly weigh on Gold as geopolitical landscape, though heightened, is tamer than feared right here, right now. Bill Baruch joined BNN Bloomberg yesterday to talk Crude Oil and Gold.

Technicals: Gold finds itself sticking to the September swing highs and our Pivot at 1566.2-1571.7. Price action slipped to test key support aligning multiple levels including Fridays high and electronic close.

