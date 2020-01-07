Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Below is my final column for 2019 penned on December 27. I hope you find something of interest in my ramblings.

December 27, 2019

Ahead: The Decade of the Twenty-Twenties

This will be my final column for 2019 and the decade of the, twenty-tens. Next week, a new decade dawns. According to WikipediA, The 2010s (pronounced "twenty-tens" is the current decade in the Gregorian calendar that began on January 1, 2010 and will end on December 31, 2019.

My column this week will dip into the past and touch on the first column I wrote for the decade of the 2000s and the first column I penned for the decade of the, twenty-tens just coming to an end. The information comes from, Haunted By Markets. I hope you find something of interest in my ramblings from decades ago.

On January 1, 1990 in a chapter entitled, Grocer To The World I wrote. The historic events unfolding in Eastern Europe signify not only the demise of Communism, but provide further proof that the most dynamic markets in history for agribusiness are just around the corner. The 1990s will come to be known as the Golden Age of Agriculture as the entire world moves towards democracy and the free market system.

I went on to write. "Interestingly enough, the warmest years globally since records began about 100 years ago were all in the 1980s. In order, they are: 1988, 1987, 1983, 1981, 1980 and 1986. Since weather patterns tend to linger, the decade of the '90s may be nothing more than a repeat of the '80s. It is quite possible that the unusually hot and dry weather that plagued farmers and ranchers all over the globe in the 1980s will do so again in the final decade of the 20th Century. Mother Nature knows not when one decade ends and another begins."

However, in the decade of the 1990s, there were no drought-like years that brought about by hot and dry growing seasons that hurt crop yeilds and production. And in the decade of the twenty-tens, only 2012 was a drought year that sparked sharply higher grain prices. Thus, over the course of 20 years, two decades back-to-back, American farmers and ranchers only had to endure 1 drought year and that was 8 years ago.

My column for next week, the first for the, twenty-twenties will touch on the weather ahead. I believe strongly that climate change will be the dominant fundamental force driving the agriculture markets. Of course, it did not happen in the 1990s and only once in the, twenty-tens. But climate change, or, Mother Nature will impact the worlds ag-markets greatly in the new decade ahead.

On January 8, 2010, in a chapter entitled, One Of The Best Starts Ever! I wrote the following. "On the first trading session of 2010, the Dow rose 155 points while the CRB Index gained 1025 points. It was one of the best starts in history for stocks and commodities going into to a New Year and new decade. The robust performance sparked numerous forecasts for even higher values for the months ahead."

I also wrote. "However, on the final trading day of 2009, the Dow fell 120 points and the S&P GSCI Index of 24 raw materials closed in the red. The dismal performance was one of the worst endings to a year and decade, and the poor performance was viewed as a bearish omen suggesting lower values were likely."

Yes, the final trading day of 2009 was negative but the first trading day of 2010 was quite positive. From a historical standpoint, there is no hard evidence to suggest how a market ends one year (or, one decade) that it is a harbinger for the upcoming year as a whole. And for the year 2019, it was one of the best in history for stocks and despite the trade war with China, was a good year for most commodities highlighted by milk and palladium.

And from the 2nd column I wrote in 2010, entitled, Paper and Hard Assets Doing Quite Well. "The fundamentals (for agriculture) have gotten better," said legendary investor Jim Rogers "The inventories are now at the lowest they've been in decades, not in years. Sometime in the next few years we're going to have very serious shortages of food everywhere in the world and prices are going to go through the roof."

Obviously, commodity prices did not, go through the roof in the twenty-tens. Stocks or equities certainly did as they improved five fold. But the,twenty-twenties have now arrived. Expect weather issues never before faced by agricultural producers in the US or, other regions on the globe to surface. Serious issues at that.

And once a trade deal with China is signed in January, it will be one more bullish fundamental setting the stage for much more robust and bullish agriculture markets. The combination of unexpected demand from China and climate change will spawn historically volatile markets with a decidedly bullish bent.

