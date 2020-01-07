Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for January 7, 2020.





Grain markets are mixed as optimism China would accelerate purchases of U.S. farm goods remained supportive for the crop markets, primarily soybeans, as Chinese officials are expected to travel to the U.S. next week to sign the Phase one trade deal. Beneficial rains in Brazil limited gains in the trading session.





Our Annual Winter Outlook Conference takes place later this month, January 28th - 30th. Drew Lerner of World Weather, Inc. will kick it off for us January 28th with his 2020 weather outlook. He'll be followed by our grain and oilseed outlooks on the 29th, and our livestock outlooks on the 30th. Get registered to view our latest price outlooks, trade strategies, and more insight to what 2020 will bring to our markets.





USDA weekly grain export inspections showed corn exports at 551,000 tonnes (400,000 to 600,000 expected), soybean exports at 964,000 tonnes (500,000 to 1,000,000 expected) and wheat exports at 345,000 tonnes (300,000 to 500,000 expected).





USDA's Crop Production, Grain Stocks, Supply & Demand, and Winter Wheat Seedings reports will all be released this Friday at 11:00 AM CST. Analysts average for corn harvest acres at 81.3 million acres (81.8 last report), corn yield estimate at 166 bpa (167 bpa last report), corn production estimated at 13,502 million bushels (13,661 mb last report). Analysts estimate soybean harvested acres at 75.6 million acres (75.6 ma last report), soybean yield estimated at 46.5 bpa (46.9 bpa last report) and soybean production estimated at 3,513 million bushels (3,550 mb last report). Analysts average ending stocks showed corn stocks at 1,776 million bushels (1,910 mb last report), soybean stocks at 431 million bushels (475 mb last report) and wheat stocks at 970 million bushels (974 mb last report).





The House Finance Committee will review the USMCA bill, which the bill cannot be amended under the fast-track trade rules. White House trade advisor Navarro said he expects the full Senate to approve the USMCA bill by this Friday. If Senate approves the USMCA, markets should respond positively since it could release a burst of investments by companies once the long-term trade rules governing North American trade have been set.





CFTC Commitments of Traders showed funds new net position short -82,456 corn contracts, short -3,159 soybean contracts, long +27,270 wheat contracts, long +83,295 live cattle contracts and long 11,234 lean hog contracts.





China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the U.S., Caixin (a media group) quoted senior Chinese ag official Han Jun as saying. China's annual quotas are 9.64 million tonnes for wheat, 7.2 million tonnes for corn and 5.32 million tonnes for rice.





Chinese hog and pork prices have started to rebound sharply ahead of the coming Lunar New Year demand period. This price increase could create a strong incentive to get a trade deal done sooner than later.





Cash cattle traded at $124 last week ($2 higher than last week). Cash cattle traded at $119 in the first week of December. Dressed sales last week ran between $198 and $199 ($5 higher than last week, $188 first week in December).





Dressed beef values were higher with choice up 1.16 and select up 1.41. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 146.53. Pork cut-out values were up 0.54.