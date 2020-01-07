S&P500 may have correction from resistance 3261 to support 3223.25



S&P500, Tuesday forecast, January 7

Sideways

The pair is trading along an sideways trend between support 3241.25 and resistance 3261.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as from resistance level 3261, as the pair drops below support level 3241.25, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3223.25.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 3261, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3312.



Weekly forecast, January 6 - 10

Most important news of this week

Monday: EUR Markit Composite PMI (Dec), USD Markit Composite PMI (Dec)

Tuesday: EUR Core CPI (YoY) (Dec), USD ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (Dec)

Wednesday: USD ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (Dec)

Thursday: EUR ECB Publishes Account of Monetary Policy Meeting

Friday: USD Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) (Dec), USD Nonfarm Payrolls (Dec), USD Unemployment Rate (Dec)



Forecast and technical analysis

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3198, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3223, 3242 and 3263.50.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3198, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3155. Monthly forecast, January - February

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3198, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3263 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 3312.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3198, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3155 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 3069.



Recent articles from this author S&P500 may have correction from resistance 3261 to support 3223.25

GOLD trading sideways and going to re-test support 1557

WTI Crude oil going to resistance 64.09 while trading above 62.64

EUR/USD can have correction to 1.1205 - 1.1238 while trading above 1.1179

EUR/USD can start downtrend from resistance 1.1200 to support 1.1124

About the author Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market. His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.