The chart in today's AM Update (seeour website for more info on how to sign up if you didn't receive it) showed major resistance on the long-term continuation chart at $9.59. The January soybean contract expires next week, and the March contract becomes the nearby contract. A close next week on the March soybean contract above $9.60 would be a breakout on the daily, weekly, and monthly soybean continuation charts.

Would you like to talk to a Kluis Commodity Advisors broker? Request a Free Broker Consultation by clicking here.

Get our daily in-depth analysis delivered directly to your inbox or on our app by 5:30 AM CST each morning, along with other services created specifically for farmers, when you become a Kluis Commodity Advisors client. Try our Kluis Commodity Advisors 30-day free trial to test it out.