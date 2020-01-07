WTI Crude oil going to resistance 64.09 while trading above 62.64



WTI Crude oil, Tuesday forecast, January 7

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 62.64, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 63.38 and 64.09.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 62.34, which will be followed by moving down to support level 61.45.



Weekly forecast, January 6 - 10

Most important news of this week:

Monday: EUR Markit Composite PMI (Dec), USD Markit Composite PMI (Dec)

Tuesday: EUR Core CPI (YoY) (Dec), USD ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (Dec)

Wednesday: USD ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (Dec), Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday: EUR ECB Publishes Account of Monetary Policy Meeting

Friday: USD Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) (Dec), USD Nonfarm Payrolls (Dec), USD Unemployment Rate (Dec)



Forecast and technical analysis

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 63.11, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 66.80.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 63.11, which will be followed by moving down to support level 61.45 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 59.30. Monthly forecast, January - February

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 63.38, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 66.60.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 63.38, which will be followed by moving down to support level 61.45 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 58.00.



About the author Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market. His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.