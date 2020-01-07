Morning traders,



I am watching gbp very closely this morning which is turning up, but it can be a temporary rise as part of a higher degree corrections. I see GBPUSD moving into wave C now which may stop at 1.3250/1.3300 area, while EURGBP may find base at 0.8400/0.8440.

I wish you a good trading week.

Trade well!



EURGBP, 1h