The New Year's Eve week has been quite nervous for the financial markets. Last days of 2019 brought declines in the risk-on assets, but then the sentiment greatly improved on Thursday. Not for long, as the Middle East crisis erupted later in the day Will the coming week bring some interesting news events? Lets take a look at the details.

The week behind

It has been a pretty volatile week for the financial markets. The last days of 2019 brought pull-back in stocks, oil and an advance in gold. The data releases were mixed, so it was all about years end window dressing trading action. Then came the first trading day of 2020 Thursday, January 3. The economic data releases came out along with expectations pushing risk-on assets prices much higher. But later in the day news from Iraq significantly lowered investors sentiment. Fridays economic data releases seemed less relevant, as everyones attention drifted towards the Middle East news.

The week ahead

What about the coming week? We will certainly see more U.S. - Iran/Iraq conflict updates that will affect the markets in the near future. What about the scheduled economic data releases? The most important news will be Fridays monthly jobs data release in the U.S., preceded by Wednesdays ADP number. We will also have the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and inflation data from the Eurozone on Tuesday. The forex traders will likely pay attention to this weeks series of economic data releases from Australia. There will also be the Bank of Canada Governor Poloz speech on Thursday followed by Fridays monthly jobs data release in Canada. Lets take a look at key highlights:

Friday's U.S. Non-farm Payrollsalong with theUnemployment Ratewill be the most important economic data releases in the coming week.

The mentioned monthly jobs data release will be preceded by Wednesday's ADP Non-Farm Employment Change release.

On Tuesday we will get the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and the Eurozone's CPI number.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday there will be some important economic data releases from Australia, and on Thursday and Friday we will await the releases fromCanada .

You will find this weeks the key news releases below (EST time zone). For your convenience, we broken them down per market to which they are particularly important, so that you know what to pay extra attention to, if you have or plan to have positions in one of them. Moreover, we put the particularly important news in bold. This kind of news is what is more likely to trigger volatile movements. The news that are not in bold usually dont result in bigger intraday moves, so unless one is engaging in a particularly active form of day trading, it might be best to focus on the news that we put in bold. Of course, you are free to use the below indications as you see fit. As far as we are concerned, we are usually not engaging in any day trading during days with bold events on a given market. However, in case of more medium-term trades, we usually choose to be aware of the increased intraday volatility, but not change the currently opened position.

Our Market News Report consists of two different time-related perspectives. The investors perspective is only suitable for the long-term investments. The single economic data releases rarely cause major outlook changes. Hence, we will only see a handful of bold markings every week. On the other hand, the traders perspective is for traders and day-traders, because the assets prices are likely to react on a single piece of economic data. So, there will be a lot more bold markings on potentially market-moving news every week.

Investors Perspective

Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks

Tuesday, January 7

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

Wednesday, January 8

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

Friday, January 10

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate

8:30 a.m. Canada - Employment Change, Unemployment Rate

Crude Oil

Tuesday, January 7

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

4:30 p.m. U.S. - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock

Wednesday, January 8

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

10:30 a.m. U.S. - Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, January 10

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate

8:30 a.m. Canada - Employment Change, Unemployment Rate

Stock Markets

Monday, January 6

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Final Services PMI

Tuesday, January 7

5:00 a.m. Eurozone - CPI Flash Estimate y/y

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

Wednesday, January 8

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

Friday, January 10

8:30 a.m. U.S. -Non-Farm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate

EUR/USD

Monday, January 6

4:00 a.m. Eurozone - Final Services PMI

4:30 a.m. Eurozone - Sentix Investor Confidence

5:00 a.m. Eurozone - PPI m/m

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Final Services PMI

Tuesday, January 7

5:00 a.m. Eurozone - CPI Flash Estimate y/y, Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y, Italian Preliminary CPI m/m, Retail Sales m/m

8:30 a.m. U.S. -Trade Balance

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

Wednesday, January 8

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

10:00 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Brainard Speech

Thursday, January 9

5:00 a.m. Eurozone - Unemployment Rate

8:00 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Clarida Speech

11:30 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Williams Speech

2:10 p.m. Eurozone - German Buba President Weidmann Speech

Friday, January 10

8:30 a.m. U.S. -Non-Farm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate

USD/JPY

Monday, January 6

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Final Services PMI

Tuesday, January 7

8:30 a.m. U.S. -Trade Balance

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

Wednesday, January 8

0:00 a.m. Japan - Consumer Confidence

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

10:00 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Brainard Speech

Thursday, January 9

8:00 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Clarida Speech

11:30 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Williams Speech

Friday, January 10

8:30 a.m. U.S. -Non-Farm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate

GBP/USD

Monday, January 6

4:30 a.m. U.K. - Final Services PMI

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Final Services PMI

Tuesday, January 7

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

Wednesday, January 8

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

10:00 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Brainard Speech

Thursday, January 9

8:00 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Clarida Speech

11:30 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Williams Speech

Friday, January 10

8:30 a.m. U.S. -Non-Farm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate

USD/CAD

Monday, January 6

8:30 a.m. Canada - RMPI m/m, IPPI m/m

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Final Services PMI

Tuesday, January 7

8:30 a.m. Canada - Trade Balance

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

10:00 a.m. Canada - Ivey PMI

Wednesday, January 8

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

10:00 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Brainard Speech

Thursday, January 9

8:00 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Clarida Speech

8:15 a.m. Canada - Housing Starts

8:30 a.m. Canada - Building Permits m/m

2:00 p.m. Canada -BOC Governor Poloz Speech

Friday, January 10

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate

8:30 a.m. Canada -Employment Change,Unemployment Rate

AUD/USD

Tuesday, January 7

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

7:30 p.m. Australia - Building Approvals m/m

Wednesday, January 8

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

10:00 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Brainard Speech

7:30 p.m. Australia - Trade Balance

Thursday, January 9

8:00 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Clarida Speech

11:30 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Williams Speech

7:30 p.m. Australia - Retail Sales m/m

Friday, January 10

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate

We hope you enjoyed reading the above free analysis, and we encourage you to read today's Market News Report - this analysis' full version. The full Alert includes also the Traders Perspective which is very useful for the people who trade within shorter time frames. There's no risk in subscribing right away, because there's a 30-day money back guarantee for all our products, so we encourage you to subscribe today.

Check more of our free articles on our website just drop by and have a look. We encourage you to sign up for our daily newsletter, too - it's free and if you don't like it, you can unsubscribe with just 2 clicks. If you sign up today, you'll also get 7 days of free access to our premium daily Gold & Silver Trading Alerts. Sign up for the free newsletter today!

Thank you.

Paul Rejczak

Stock Trading Strategist

Sunshine Profits - Effective Investments through Diligence and Care

* * * * *

Disclaimer

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczaks reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.