Elliott Wave View: Apple Cycle Remains Bullish
Monday, January 06, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Elliott Wave view on Apple (ticker: AAPL) suggests the cycle from June 3, 2019 low remains bullish and the rally is unfolding as animpulsive Elliott Wave structure. On the 1 hour chart below, the rally to $301.19 on January 3, 2020 high ended wave 3. Pullback to $292.75 has ended wave 4 in 3 waves zigzag at the blue box area and the stock has resumed higher in wave 5. The stock still needs to break above $301.19 to rule out a double correction. Near term, while pullback stays above $292.75, and more importantly above $285.23, expect stock to extend higher within wave 5.

In the alternate scenario, wave 5 might be complete already at $301.19 and cycle from August 8, 2019 low is over. In this case, stock can see a larger pullback to correct cycle from August 8 low in 3, 7, or 11 swing. However, even if this scenario plays out, the larger degree bullish trend still remains intact and pullback still should see buyers in the sequence of 3 , 7, or 11 swing for more upside. We do not like selling the stock.

Apple (AAPL) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

AAPL Jan 7



About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
