The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Tuesday, January 7, 2020



The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets.

The Trend Trader for Futures

For Trading On Tuesday, January 7, 2020



The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks

For a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Mar ESH0 3243.50 + 0.25 3240.28 3235.25 Bullish Dow Jones - Mar YMH0 28642 + 0.14 28652 28612 Neutral Nasdaq - Mar NQH0 8847.50 + 0.43 8828.75 8802.83 Bullish Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH0 1663.00 + 0.07 1662.58 1662.10 Bullish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0 157-27 − 0.28 157-12 157-08 Bullish US T-Note - Mar TYH0 129-08 − 0.11 129-01 129-00 Bullish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Mar DXH0 96.350 − 0.18 96.451 96.445 Bearish Australian Dollar - Mar ADH0 0.6946 − 0.34 0.6976 0.6986 Bearish British Pound - Mar BPH0 1.3188 + 0.64 1.3160 1.3165 Bullish EuroFX - Mar ECH0 1.1240 + 0.21 1.1225 1.1228 Bullish Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH0 0.7714 + 0.21 0.7704 0.7689 Bullish Japanese Yen - Mar JYH0 0.9255 − 0.41 0.9268 0.9257 Bearish Swiss Franc - Mar SFH0 1.0373 + 0.31 1.0354 1.0358 Bullish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Mar FCH0 146.350 + 2.58 143.778 142.967 Bullish Live Cattle - Feb LCG0 127.275 + 2.04 125.706 125.417 Bullish Lean Hogs - Feb LHG0 68.625 + 0.11 69.814 69.900 Bearish GRAINS Corn - Mar CH0 384^6 − 0.45 387^6 388^0 Bearish Wheat - Mar WH0 550^0 − 0.81 556^2 557^6 Bearish Soybeans - Mar SH0 944^6 + 0.35 948^6 946^6 Bearish Soybean Meal - Mar SMH0 302.9 + 0.56 303.5 303.0 Bearish Soybean Oil - Mar BOH0 34.52 − 1.60 35.05 35.04 Bearish ENERGY Crude Oil - Feb CLG0 63.27 + 0.35 62.48 62.59 Bullish Heating Oil - Feb HOG0 2.0339 − 1.33 2.0472 2.0611 Bearish Natural Gas - Feb NGG0 2.135 + 0.23 2.134 2.157 Neutral METALS Gold - Feb GCG0 1568.8 + 1.06 1549.2 1540.8 Bullish Silver - Mar SIH0 18.179 + 0.15 18.146 18.102 Bullish Copper - Mar HGH0 2.7900 + 0.11 2.7967 2.7948 Bearish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - Mar OJH0 99.00 − 0.40 99.86 100.03 Bearish Sugar - Mar SBH0 13.73 + 3.16 13.39 13.33 Bullish Cocoa - Mar CCH0 2484 − 1.39 2520 2518 Bearish Coffee - Mar KCH0 122.15 − 3.32 126.12 128.82 Bearish Cotton - Mar CTH0 70.04 + 1.21 69.42 69.15 Bullish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.



Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.