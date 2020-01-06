rounded corner
Blue Line Futures - A Blow Off Top In Gold?
Monday, January 06, 2020

by Phillip Streible of Blue Line Futures

Quick overnight note and technical picture update


With the geopolitical tensions on the rise, the FED sitting on their hands it feels like the bulls should be in complete control of this market however I always like to plan for the best and prepare for the worst. Looking at the chart action in gold we have two areas of caution due to the potential Shooting Star pattern formed today.First, a shooting star is where the market has a significant rally followed by a close near the bottom of the candle leaving a long wick. Secondly, we have a big gap in the chart and markets love to close gaps. The gap occurs from $1562.30 and closes it at $1556.30, there are strategies built around trying to play the gap so be sure to register for our educational series below.



Key Chart Analysis


Gold

By Phillip Streible


About the author

Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets. 
