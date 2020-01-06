Blue Line Futures - A Blow Off Top In Gold?
Quick overnight note and technical picture update
With the geopolitical tensions on the rise, the FED sitting on their hands it feels like the bulls should be in complete control of this market however I always like to plan for the best and prepare for the worst. Looking at the chart action in gold we have two areas of caution due to the potential Shooting Star pattern formed today.First, a shooting star is where the market has a significant rally followed by a close near the bottom of the candle leaving a long wick. Secondly, we have a big gap in the chart and markets love to close gaps. The gap occurs from $1562.30 and closes it at $1556.30, there are strategies built around trying to play the gap so be sure to register for our educational series below.
Key Chart Analysis
Gold
By Phillip Streible
