On December 19th, 2019 I wrote about the 10-Year Treasuries hitting support and making a move upwards. Since that writing they have moved up from 128'04 to 129'10. Although in general, the 10-year Treasuries are a good bet when the stock market is going down, there are times when they both go up together. Thus an investment in the 10-Year treasuries is a good option for many different markets. For more information about how you can diversify your portfolio with an investment in the 10-year Treasuries, you can have a look at the ZN Long strategy from Quantopolis.