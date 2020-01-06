Blue Line Futures Top Market Movers - Sugar Part 2

Keys to the market

Sugar always winds up on my radar as a top market mover because it fits the four criteria when it comes to futures trading.

Technically trends well Follows basic supply/demand fundamentals Pushed or pulled by easily tracked outside market forces Influenced by a couple currencies (U.S. Dollar/Brazillain real)

Analysis and Forecasting

One of the best performing commodities on the third day of the year posting a 3% gain, sugar continues to attract speculators and money managers. We will continue to monitor the Brazillian real as it breaks down targeting a 50% retracement and the bullish supply/demand fundamentals for the 2020 Indian crop. Remember we are initially expecting a decline of just over 6 million tons, this number could expand quickly. Looking back at commitments of traders analysis we finally saw a flip from net short to net long out of managed money. Also monitor crude oil prices as the rush to own ethanol was the catalyst for the rally due to the tensions in the middle east.

Key Chart Analysis

Brazillian real

Sugar



Price Analysis and Outlook

The daily sugar chart shows that volume has surged to the highest level this year and challenging the highest level in months. We have also seen a breakout to the upside through the top end of the bull flag. Critical support is found at 13.10 and a close below level could end with a washout. If your bullish you want to see an open and follow through to the upside pressing 14.00 while any penetration below 13.67 would most likely send the market back into consolidation levels.

