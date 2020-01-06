COTTON

General Comments: Cotton was a little higher last week. The weekly charts still show bullish trends and ideas are that further price gains are coming. A catalyst for the rally has been the trade deal between the US and China. China has also been buying Cotton from the US and Brazil as it needs higher quality Cotton to blend with its domestic production. It did not really buy last week but will probably resume buying once the new trade deal is signed on January 15. The market has not been able to move a lot in terms of price for the last month as the harvest has been ongoing amid some stressful conditions. The harvest is now about over and certified stocks are now leveling off.

Overnight News: The Delta and Southeast should see frequent periods of precipitation. Temperatures should be mostly near to above normal. Texas will have mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will average above normal. The USDA average price is now 64.74 ct/lb. ICE said that certified stocks are now 9,038 bales, from 9,038 bales yesterday.

Chart Trends: Trends in Cotton are mixed to up with objectives of 7070 and 7510 March. Support is at 6850, 6780, and 6700 March, with resistance of 6970, 7030, and 7330 March.

FCOJ

General Comments: FCOJ was lower for the week and the situation remains bearish. Overall chart patterns suggest that the market is in a trading range but is ready to trend lower once again. Good growing conditions and increased oranges production estimates by USDA this season have been bearish. The weather has been great for the trees as there have been frequent periods of showers and no severe storms so far this year. Many areas have been dry lately and irrigation is being used. Crop yields and quality should be high for Florida this year. Inventories of FCOJ in the state are high and are more than 38% above last year.

Overnight News: Florida should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will average near to BOVE normal. Brazil should get dry conditions through the weekend and scattered showers next week and near to above normal temperatures.

Chart Trends: Trends in FCOJ are mixed. Support is at 99.00, 98.00, and 95.00 March, with resistance at 102.00, 104.00, and 105.00 March.

COFFEE

General Comments: Futures were lower for the week in New York and in London. Rains were reported in Brazil Coffee areas. The Brazilian crop is developing well but some exporters are out of previous crop supplies to sell. They might have found some more to sell in the last week as offers were said to increase from the country due to the weakness in the Real. It is dry in other parts of Latin America as well. Central America has had less than normal rains, especially in Honduras. Peru is also too dry right now. The Asian harvest is underway but producers do not seem to be selling on ideas that prices are too low. Vietnam exports remain behind a year ago, but the market anticipates bigger offers. Vietnamese crops are expected to be big despite uneven growing conditions earlier in the year.

Overnight News: ICE certified stocks are higher today at 2.032 million bags. The ICO daily average price is now 114.89 ct/lb. Brazil will get showers and storms into next week with near to above normal temperatures. Vietnam will see mostly dry conditions.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed to down with objectives of 117.00 and 100.00 March. Support is at 125.00, 123.00, and 121.00 March, and resistance is at 133.00, 135.00 and 141.00 March. Trends in London are mixed to down with objectives of 1340 and 1260 March. Support is at 1360, 1330, and 1320 March, and resistance is at 1410, 1430, and 1460 March.

SUGAR

General Comments: The markets closed lower for the week on what appeared to be speculative selling based on currency relationships. Recent weakness in the Real has encouraged selling of Sugar into the world market even though the prices for Sugar are not all that high. Now the US Dollar has turned weaker and this was a signal for Brazil to step up its export pricing program. Reports indicate that little is on offer from India. Thailand might also have less this year due to reduced planted area and erratic rains during the monsoon season. There is still more than enough Sugar for any demand and that India will have to sell sooner or later. Reports from India indicate that the country is seeing relatively good growing conditions and still holds large inventories from last year. However, these supplies are apparently not moving and this could be due to less government subsidy for mills and exporters. Reports of improving weather in Brazil imply good crops there.

Overnight News: Brazil will get scattered showers and storms later in the week. Temperatures should be near to above normal.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed to down with objectives of 1310 and 1270 March. Support is at 1300, 1280, and 1270 March, and resistance is at 1340, 1360, and 1370 March. Trends in London are down with objectives of 350.00 March. Support is at 352.00, 350.00, and 348.00 March, and resistance is at 358.00, 360.00, and 362.00 March.

COCOA

General Comments: Futures closed higher in London and higher in New York last week despite a lower close on Friday. Prices have been cheaper lately based on ideas of very good production potential in West Africa. The weather in Ivory Coast has improved due to reports of frequent showers. Ideas are that the next crop will be good. Drier weather is now more important due to harvest activities. The harvest is ongoing amid showers, but good progress in the harvest is expected at this time. The weather in Asia is also called good.

Overnight News: Scattered showers and storms are expected in southern sections of West Africa. Temperatures will be on both sides of normal. Malaysia and Indonesia should see showers. Temperatures should average above normal. Brazil will get mostly dry conditions and near to above normal temperatures. ICE certified stocks are higher today at 2.796 million bags.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are up with objectives of 2560 March. Support is at 2500, 2470, and 2430 March, with resistance at 2580, 2610, and 2650 March. Trends in London are up with objectives of 1880 March. Support is at 1800, 1770, and 1740 March, with resistance at 1860, 1890, and 1910 March.

