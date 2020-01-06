Selling Feeder Cattle and Corn Against Live Cattle



The short Feeder Cattle (Q20), short Corn (Z20), long 2*Live Cattle (Z20) inter-commodity spread bottomed in mid December and has eased up the past few weeks putting it in position to continue to increase into seasonal strength. Live Cattle has been moving up steadily since early September while Feeder Cattle and Corn have struggled in a tight trading range. This trade has hypothetically profited in 13 of the last 15 years when opened on 1/6 and closed on 1/19. The average profit to draw down ratio is 100% while the average best profit is nearly 4.8x the average worst loss. This morning I will be opening this spread at a limit of $200.



Recent articles from this author Selling Feeder Cattle and Corn Against Live Cattle

Selling the Euro Dollar Against the Ten Year

Opening A Short Crude Oil Spread

Buying the Euro FX against The Pound

Buying KC Wheat Versus Wheat

About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com