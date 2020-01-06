Morning Express As you know, our report goes out each morning to clients and Free Trial subscribers berfore 7:30 am CT. Enjoy our Fundamnetals below. But please register for a Free Trial of 1 or all 4 of of our Blue Line Express daily commodity reports in order to get all of our great insight; Techinicals, Fundamenals, and proprietary Bias and Levels. E-mini S&P, Crude, Gold. Contact our trade desk, we cover more - Treasuries, Nat Gas, Copper etc -312-278-0500 or info@bluelinefutures.com

E-mini S&P (March) Last weeks close: Settled at 3235.50, down 23.50 on Friday and down 2.00 on the week Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks are set to open lower due to mounting uncertainties in the Middle East. Price action digested the killing of Iranian General Soleimani Friday and quickly recovered from session lows despite Irans promise to retaliate. Over the weekend, the country said it would no longer abide by the 2015 nuclear deal, thus applying no limits to enriched uranium. Iraqs Parliament on Sunday approved a resolution to expel all U.S troops from the country. President Trump responded to Iraq by threatening sanctions if troops are forced to leave. He also made it clear that the U.S will respond to any retaliation by Iran. Bloomberg reported Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as instructing his younger brother, Depute Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, to travel to Washington to calm the situation. Good news on the U.S and China trade front though as China finally confirmed it will send top negotiator Vice Premier Liu He to sign the Phase One trade deal. Last week, President Trump said the two sides would ink the deal on January 15th, but China was silent until now. Amid the geopolitics, this will be a crucial week for economic data. NY Fed President Williams said yesterday that low global interest rates are here to stay. Final December Services and Composite PMI reads from Europe came in better than expected this morning. Today is quieter before Eurozone CPI, U.S Factory Orders and ISM Non-Manufacturing all tomorrow. Nonfarm Payroll is due Friday.

Technicals: Price action is sharply lower and testing key levels of support in each the S&P and NQ. First, Fridays quick recovery moved through our resistance levels briefly but not decisively before failing to close out above them. The tape is lower from Fridays settlement which creates major three-star resistance in the S&P at 3235.50 and in the NQ at 8810; moves into the green today that hold through close could set the table for higher price action into tomorrows data.

Crude Oil (February) Last weeks close: Settled at 63.05 up 1.87 on Friday and up 1.33 on the week Fundamentals: Crude Oil spiked higher on the open last night, trading to 64.72 before settling in. Mounting uncertainties tied to the drone strike that killed Iranian General Soleimani has reinvigorated the geopolitical premium in energy. The world awaits a retaliation from Iran amid reports of an $80 million bounty on President Trumps head. The Iraqi Parliament voted to expel all U.S troops from the country. President Trump has threated sanctions if Iraq proceeds and to respond if Iran retaliates. Crude Oil has surged on geopolitics. Despite a massive headline draw of 11.463 mb of Crude on Fridays EIA report, this was largely offset by a build of 12 mb for both Gasoline and Distillates combined. Make no mistake, if the Middle East situation deteriorates further, Crude Oil can and will trade higher. However, now that we are out of the weekend and the situation has not escalated further, we do believe the price of Crude Oil can and should settle in a bit.

Technicals: Price action extended to a high of 64.07 Friday but failed to settle out above major three-star resistance at 62.90-63.38. Last night, price action again extended and this time to major three-star resistance at 65.00 before slipping.

Gold (February) Last weeks close: Settled at 1552.4, up 24.3 on Friday and up 34.3 on the week Fundamentals: Gold traded to 1590.9 last night, the highest levels since April 2013. The metal was already deep into a seasonally bullish time of year but fresh geopolitical tensions and mounting uncertainty in the Middle East has provided a massive tailwind. Traders should also not overlook Fridays ISM Manufacturing read which contracted more than expected for the fifth month in a row. Although the headlines will focus on Iran, the economic calendar this week is jam packed. ISM Non-Manufacturing and Factory Orders are due tomorrow. Nonfarm Payroll is out Friday.

Technicals: We have been outright Bullish Gold since the December 23rd seasonal kicked in. Price action is trading out above major three-star resistance that aligns previous highs at 1566.2-1571.7.

