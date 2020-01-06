Gold Futures Rise with Tensions in The Middle East





Feb 20 gold futures, which have already been on the rise, spiked up in reaction to the US bombing a top Iranian General. This morning we see gold has gapped up, breaking past resistance levels on the daily chart. Prices are likely to follow through and extend this rally as aggressive rhetoric continues, and military forces begin to posture. Its possible however, that prices could pause or even pull back if we see a calm ahead of the storm; the US military is ready and waiting, so Iran would have to be very cautious in any plans for retaliation. It seems the US/China are still on track to sign a Phase 1 deal which could put gold prices under pressure, but for now the biggest influence will be the threat of violence and war in the middle east. This market has a clear bullish tilt but the potential for volatility is strong. To learn more about chart patterns and how to use them you may download our freeTechnical Analysis Trading Guide here. To discuss strategy you may email me at escoles@rjofutures.com



