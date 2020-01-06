January 6, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures declined due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran

The 8:45 central time December Services PMI is expected to be 52.2.

Mideast tensions will only temporarily get in the way of this bull market.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The flight to quality currencies are only mixed in spite of the increased tensions in the Middle East.

The euro currency is higher on news thatthe euro zone PMI hit a four month high in December.

The British pound advanced after the final U.K. Services PMI beat expectations coming in at 50.

Canada's industrial product price index increased 0.1% in November when a gain of 0.2% was anticipated.

The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are mixed, but off their lows. In the longer term the commodity currencies, the Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are likely to advance.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

On Friday the Federal Open Market Committee released the minutes from its December 10-11 policy meeting. The minutes indicated they were in no hurry to reverse last year's rate cuts and appeared comfortable holding interest rates unchanged in the months ahead.

There is a 63% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. On Friday the probability was 60%.

Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time.

INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES

In light of increased tensions in the Middle East, crude oil prices soared to a nine month high, while copper is lower. It is likely that the industrial commodities, including crude oil, copper and lumber will advance in price in the long term.

PRECIOUS METALS

Gold futures advanced to a six year high and silver futures hit their highest level since October 2019. Gold and to a lesser degree silver are often thought of as safe havens in times of turmoil.

Follow-through strength for gold and silver is likely.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3206.00 Resistance 3232.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 96.110 Resistance 96.640

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.12000 Resistance 1.12630

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .92730 Resistance .93200

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .76920 Resistance .77190

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6937 Resistance .6980

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 158^2 Resistance 158^30

February 20Gold

Support 1559.0 Resistance 1594.0

February 20 Crude Oil

Support 63.03 Resistance 64.88

March 20Copper

Support 2.7600 Resistance 2.8000

