Watch us on RFD-TV, today at 9:45am CT!

Corn (March) Fundamentals : Corn futures took a dive on Friday, muting the momentum that had built up in the first half of the week. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have sparked concern that it may derail the signing of Phase-1 with China next week, because China and Iran recently completed joint military exercises. We think that the recent rise in tensions will have little affect on trade with China. Last weeks ethanol report showed production at 1.066 million barrels per day, down from 1.083mb in the previous week. Export sales last week were lackluster at 540,000mt. The big-ticket item this week will be Fridays USDA report, where we will get a look at final production, grain stocks, and supply & demand. We will have estimates out in the coming days. Technicals : Fridays move lower was disappointing to say the least. The previous days session (Thursday) was extremely constructive and looked poised to take us into a technical short covering rally ahead of this weeks USDA report. Then headline risk derailed it, moving our bias from outright Bullish to Neutral/Bullish. 385 is our pivot point, the bulls need to defend this to start the week. A failure and close below here could take us to re-fill some gaps from the middle of December. Resistance remains intact, we see that as 390 -392. Bias: Neutral/Bullish Previous Session Bias: Neutral/Bullish Resistance: 390 -392***, 407 -411 **** Pivot: 385 Support: 377-381***, 365-365 **** Soybeans (March) Fundamentals : Soybeans took a tumble on Friday as US/Iranian tensions rose, prompting some profit taking on concerns it could throw a wrench in trade negotiations with China. We dont see that as a probability (always a possibility), but it was a good excuse for longs to capitalize on a 75-cent rally in December, heading into an unknown USDA report this week. That report will be out on Friday morning, we will have estimates for you in the coming days. Last weeks holiday postponed the weekly Commitment of Traders report, that will be released this afternoon. Technicals : The market retreated on Friday, breaking below our pivot pocket which led to accelerated selling towards our first support pocket, 933 -937 . Though we have our bias set at Neutral, the bulls still have the technical advantage, so long as they continue to defend this pocket on a closing basis. A break and close below could take us towards 921-924 . This pocket represents a key retracement, along with the 100 and 200 day moving average. Bias : Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance: 968 -970**** Pivot: 950 -955 Support: 933 -937 ***, 920-922 **** Chicago Wheat (March) Fundamentals : Export sales last week came in at 333,300 metric tons, towards the low end of expectations. Due to last weeks holiday, the weekly Commitment of Traders report will be released this afternoon, estimates suggest funds are net long roughly 30,000 contracts. The main event this week comes on Friday, in the form of a USDA report. We will have estimates for you in the coming days. Technicals : The market pulled back last week, finishing right in our pivot pocket, 554 -557 . The trend of higher lows and higher highs remains intact, so long as the bulls can defend 536 -538 on a closing basis. This was a breakout point from December 16th, then became support near Christmas time. Significant resistance remains intact from 572 -573 , this pocket represents the double top highs from June. Bias : Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance: 572 -573 *** Pivot: 554 -557 Support: 536 -538 ***, 527-529 **** Kansas City Wheat (March) Techncials : Kansas City wheat futures are starting the week under minor pressure, trading in tandem with the broader grain complex. Profit taking on global risk concerns coupled with risk reduction ahead of Fridays USDA report is the main culprit at the moment. The trend remains higher and we continue to believe KC wheat can breakout above $5, but a setback is healthy and welcomed. Key support comes in from 470-471 . This pocket represents the 50% retracement from the contract highs to the contract lows, as well as the breakout point at the end of December. A failure to defend this pocket could lead to additional pressure, taking prices to our next support pocket, 453 -458 . Bias: Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance: 488 -490 ***, 498-500**, 509 -513*** Pivot: 475-477 Support: 470-471 ****, 453 -458 *** Cotton (March) Technicals : Cotton futures took a little heat on Friday but have managed to stabilize in the overnight/early morning trade. The trend of higher lows and higher highs is still intact. The bulls will want to defend technical support, we see that as 66.93-67.13. Consecutive closes below this pocket would neutralize the trend. Resistance comes in from 70.50-71.15, consecutive closes above here opens the door for an extension towards 72.34-72.80. Bias : Bullish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bullish/Neutral Resistance: 70.50-71.15**, 72.34-72.80**** Pivot: 69.07-69.20 Support: 66.93-67.13***, 62.81-63.73***