Grain markets pulled back as traders locked in profits after being spooked by the U.S. air strike in Iraq that escalated geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Analysts expect the markets to quickly shift their focus from tensions in the Middle East back to the Phase-One U.S.-China trade deal and the release of USDA crop report later this week.





Last week, December corn futures were down 3.75 cents, March soybeans down 0.25 cents, March wheat down 1 cent, March soymeal was up $1.00 and March soyoil was down 3 points.





A Chinese trade delegation is planning to travel to Washington on Jan. 13 for the signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal and returning Jan. 16th, the South China Morning Post reported. After a full afternoon's discussion, the Chinese side decided to revise their travel plans to accommodate President Trump, SCMP said.





Weekly export sales showed corn sales of 540,000 tonnes (expected 300,000 to 775,000 tonnes), soybeans at 332,000 tonnes (expected 350,000 to 1,050,000 tonnes), wheat at 333,300 tonnes (expected 250,000 to 800,000), soymeal at 96,200 (expected 75,000 to 250,000), and soyoil at -2,000 (expected 5,000 to 30,000).





Weekly ethanol production data showed U.S. ethanol production slipped slightly to 1.066 million barrels/day (313 million gallons/week) from 1.083 million barrels/day last week (318 million gallons/week). This was 5.4% higher than last years same-week production number of 1.011 million barrels/day (297 million gallons/week).





USDA's Crop Production, Grain Stocks, Supply & Demand, and Winter Wheat Seedings reports will all be released this Friday at 11:00 AM CST. Newswire deadlines for estimates are today and Monday, so we expect to start seeing average analyst estimates late today or Monday.





U.S. citizens working for foreign oil companies in the Iraqi city of Basra left the country this weekend, the oil ministry said, after a U.S. air strike killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq. Iraqi officials said the evacuation would not affect oil operations, production or exports from the country, the second-largest OPEC producer with output around 4.62 million barrels per day.





Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul said that its summer corn crop will have problems due to lack of rains in recent weeks in parts of the state. Brazil is already expected to face corn supply tightness early in 2020 after record 2019 exports, strong demand from the pork and poultry industries, and rising demand from ethanol producers.





Bulgarian veterinary authorities said they will cull 24,000 pigs after detecting an outbreak of African swine fever at a pig farm in the northeast of the country. The outbreak is the first at an industrial farm since August 2019 when the virus hit six breeding farms in the Balkan country, forcing the vet authorities to cull over 130,000 pigs.





Dressed beef values were higher with choice up 0.24 and select up 2.76. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 144.87. Pork cut-out values were up 0.37.