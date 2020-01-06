The close on Friday was the first time soybeans have closed below the prior two-day low since the rally started in early December. Will the bears be able to push prices lower on technical pressure alone? Or will the pressure from the outside markets help break grain prices below Friday's low?

Would you like to talk to a Kluis Commodity Advisors broker? Request a Free Broker Consultation by clicking here.

Get our daily in-depth analysis delivered directly to your inbox or on our app by 5:30 AM CST each morning, along with other services created specifically for farmers, when you become a KluisCommodity Advisors client. Try our Kluis Commodity Advisors 30-day free trial to test it out.