EUR/USD, Monday forecast, January 6

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1.1165, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1200 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 1.1238.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.1165, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1124.





Weekly forecast, January 6 - 10

Most important news of this week

Monday: EUR Markit Composite PMI (Dec), USD Markit Composite PMI (Dec)

Tuesday: EUR Core CPI (YoY) (Dec), USD ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (Dec)

Wednesday: USD ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (Dec), Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday: EUR ECB Publishes Account of Monetary Policy Meeting

Friday: USD Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) (Dec), USD Nonfarm Payrolls (Dec), USD Unemployment Rate (Dec)



Forecast and technical analysis

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1124 and 1.1075.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1270.

Monthly forecast, January - February

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1075 and 1.1020.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1270 and 1.1370.