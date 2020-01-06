rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

EUR/USD can start downtrend from resistance 1.1200 to support 1.1124
Monday, January 06, 2020

by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com

Bookmark and Share

EUR/USD, Monday forecast, January 6
Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1.1165, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1200 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 1.1238.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.1165, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1124.

Weekly forecast, January 6 - 10
Most important news of this week
Monday: EUR Markit Composite PMI (Dec), USD Markit Composite PMI (Dec)
Tuesday: EUR Core CPI (YoY) (Dec), USD ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (Dec)
Wednesday: USD ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (Dec), Crude Oil Inventories
Thursday: EUR ECB Publishes Account of Monetary Policy Meeting
Friday: USD Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) (Dec), USD Nonfarm Payrolls (Dec), USD Unemployment Rate (Dec)

Forecast and technical analysis
Downtrend
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1124 and 1.1075.
Uptrend
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1270.

Monthly forecast, January - February
Downtrend
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1075 and 1.1020.
Uptrend
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1270 and 1.1370.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy