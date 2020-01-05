A Great Live Cattle Spread Opportunity has come up on our scanners. Our technical charts are showing Live Cattle near highs on several years of resistance prices of close to $130's.







Going to keep my eyes peeled for a good short entry here.







Using good time for protection we should be able to capture a big move witminimum span margin cost, which in return as I explain to our Inner Circle members is a good dollar to return opportunity.









Last 15 years hypothetical statistical data is showing that the last 15 have an 87% statistical edge.







Short 1 Live Cattle October 2020 contract





Long 1 Live Cattle December 2020 contract





Patience in these markets have great potential rewards.





Average profit $704