|
|
Long Term Live Cattle Trade Opportunity
Sunday, January 05, 2020
by Peter Karaverdian of ForteTrader.com
|
A Great Live Cattle Spread Opportunity has come up on our scanners. Our technical charts are showing Live Cattle near highs on several years of resistance prices of close to $130's.
Going to keep my eyes peeled for a good short entry here.
Using good time for protection we should be able to capture a big move witminimum span margin cost, which in return as I explain to our Inner Circle members is a good dollar to return opportunity.
Last 15 years hypothetical statistical data is showing that the last 15 have an 87% statistical edge.
Short 1 Live Cattle October 2020 contract
Long 1 Live Cattle December 2020 contract
Patience in these markets have great potential rewards.
Average profit $704
Average Loss $380
Recent articles from this author
- Long Term Live Cattle Trade Opportunity - Sunday, January 05, 2020
- Lean Hogs Trading Opportunity Over The Holidays - Sunday, December 22, 2019
- Orange Juice Futures Spread Trading Opportunity - Sunday, December 08, 2019
- Soybean Oil Trade Alert Even a Small Account Can Take - Sunday, December 01, 2019
- Natural Gas Seasonal Trade Opportunity - Monday, November 25, 2019
About the author
Peter is an active trader and market researcher since 2010. Although he has technical trading skills in Forex, Equities, and Equites Options, his unique and sole approach to the markets is Futures and Commodities Spread (relativity) Trading.
Founder of ForteTrader.com, Peter has created a video series over the shoulder, simple approach to get anyone involved in this unique market trading approach, considered by many in the retail world a secret. Sounds cliché but its true.
Peter shows people how to manage and trade from small to large account sizes. His tools begin with seasonal tendencies of commodities and use technical analysis of other futures markets, using momentum, and high macro time frames.
Peter’s work is starting to get recently recognized on partner networks such as TradeStation and is beginning campaigns through the mainstream media outlets, including commentary on InsideFutures.com
Peters goal is to help every individual succeed at the what he does passionately daily.