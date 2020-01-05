|
|
EURUSD Vulnerable
Sunday, January 05, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
|
EURUSD Vulnerable
EURUSD with the pair continuing to retain its downside threats, more decline is envisaged in the new week. Resistance comes in at the 1.1200 where a break will turn risk to the 1.1250 level. A breach below here will target the 1.1300 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.1350. Conversely, on the downside, support comes in at 1.1100 level with a violation of there opening the door for further gain towards the 1.1050 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.1000 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.0950 level. All in all, EURUSD expects more weakness to occur in the days ahead.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.