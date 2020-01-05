Gold Futures---Gold futures in the February contract is trading higher for the 9th consecutive session up another $28 at 1,580 an ounce on sheer panic of a possible war developing with the country of Iran as I think this is way overblown as there is now a price gap on the daily chart which makes me nervous.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 1,495 level as I am now recommending to sell at this price level around 1,580 as I think prices are overdone as the media is over exaggerating the situation in my opinion so take profits and move on.

Gold prices are now experiencing extremely overbought conditions as the RSI oscillator is telling me that a price pullback is in the cards ahead as I certainly don't like price gaps as I think that will be filled in the coming days ahead, however I'm not recommending a bearish position just take profits.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

