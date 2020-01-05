Blue Line Futures Top Market Movers - Sugar
Keys to the market
Sugar always winds up on my radar as a top market mover because it fits the four criteria when it comes to futures trading.
Technically trends well
Follows basic supply/demand fundamentals
Pushed or pulled by easily tracked outside market forces
Influenced by a couple currencies (U.S. Dollar/Brazillain real)
Analysis and Forecasting
In the fourth quarter of 2019 sugar had been one of the most sought after commodities by small speculators and managed funds with levels pressing the highest since 2018. This is due to the low margin requirements and the close tracking of the Brazillian Real. While a favorable setup remains between the supply/demand fundamentals in 2020 due to the smaller than expected crop size out of India. We are initially expecting a decline of just over 6 million tons, this number could expand quickly. Looking back at commitments of traders analysis we finally saw a flip from net short to net long out of managed money.
Key Chart Analysis
Brazillian real
Sugar
The daily sugar chart shows that volume has surged in the past two sessions and what that is telling us is the large red downward candle was a small selloff on profit taking which converted into a larger wave down once the Brazillian real began to decline. The following day (Fridays Session) we saw a gap and surge higher tracking crude oil. With the increasing expectations of a surge in crude oil prices due to the Iran conflict, consumers will most likely increase demand in ethanol to meet energy needs.
The two most likely scenarios we are expecting are:
A follow through correction into the BOX because of a rising dollar/declining real
Prices tracking back to the high of 13.67 on December 13th because of rising energy prices
Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results