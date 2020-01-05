Blue Line Futures Top Market Movers - Sugar

Keys to the market

Sugar always winds up on my radar as a top market mover because it fits the four criteria when it comes to futures trading.

Technically trends well Follows basic supply/demand fundamentals Pushed or pulled by easily tracked outside market forces Influenced by a couple currencies (U.S. Dollar/Brazillain real)

Analysis and Forecasting

In the fourth quarter of 2019 sugar had been one of the most sought after commodities by small speculators and managed funds with levels pressing the highest since 2018. This is due to the low margin requirements and the close tracking of the Brazillian Real. While a favorable setup remains between the supply/demand fundamentals in 2020 due to the smaller than expected crop size out of India. We are initially expecting a decline of just over 6 million tons, this number could expand quickly. Looking back at commitments of traders analysis we finally saw a flip from net short to net long out of managed money.

Key Chart Analysis

Brazillian real

