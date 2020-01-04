Blue Line Futures Top Market Movers - Crude Oil



Todays Crude Oil Focus

With U.S. economic conditions and trade relations improving, the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran may form wedges between other nations. Specifically Iran, Russia and China as they recently held joint naval drills in the Straits of Oman. What concerns me is the negative impact we may see in multiple commodities if China decides to walk away or delays signing the U.S./China Trade Deal on January 15th. Be sure to register for our FREE two-week trial of our Blue Line Express to keep track of all the sectors impacting your trading.





Remember that 80% of the worlds oil flows through the Straits of Hormuz and with equities having an incredible run, money managers are now searching for a new longside opportunity. While crude oil production may have peaked in the U.S. and Opec+ now beginning to curb output, these rising Mid East tensions could put this commodity on their radar.



Key Chart Analysis Price Analysis and Outlook

The daily crude oil chart shows that momentum indicator slow stochastics are rising steadily and reaching overbought territory giving longer term indication that we have pushed into a Bull Market. ADX, which measures strength of the trend, has turned up over 35 which shows that the driving force behind the recent upward move is very strong. The 2 key levels of resistance to watch are the April 22nd high of $64.06 and the January 3rd high of $64.06. This could act as a potential double top however a break through of this level should spark another short covering wave up to $65, and possibly lead to a larger wave higher.

By Phillip Streible

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results









About the author Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets.