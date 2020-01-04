10 Year Note futures---The 10 year note in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 128/21 while currently trading at 129/07 as prices are right near a 4 week high. I will be recommending a bullish position if prices close above 129 /14 while then placing the stop loss under the contract low which was hit on December 13th at 127 / 29 as the risk would be around $1,500 per contract plus slippage & commission as the risk/reward is in your favor.

The yield at the current time stands at 1.81% as tensions with the country of Iran are certainly supportive towards lower yields in the coming weeks ahead as I think prices have bottomed out and if you take a look at the daily chart prices have bounced off major support around the 128 /00 level on a half a dozen occasions so look to play this to the upside.

The 10 year note is trading above its 20-day moving average but still below their 100-day as the trend is mixed to higher as the volatility remains relatively low despite today's activity as I do not see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in 2020 as rates around the world still remain negative in many different countries as prices are in a bottoming out pattern at the current time.

TREND: MIXED--HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.