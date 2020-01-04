rounded corner
Looking To Buy The 10 Year Note
Saturday, January 04, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

10 Year Note futures---The 10 year note in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 128/21 while currently trading at 129/07 as prices are right near a 4 week high. I will be recommending a bullish position if prices close above 129 /14 while then placing the stop loss under the contract low which was hit on December 13th at 127 / 29 as the risk would be around $1,500 per contract plus slippage & commission as the risk/reward is in your favor.

The yield at the current time stands at 1.81% as tensions with the country of Iran are certainly supportive towards lower yields in the coming weeks ahead as I think prices have bottomed out and if you take a look at the daily chart prices have bounced off major support around the 128 /00 level on a half a dozen occasions so look to play this to the upside.

The 10 year note is trading above its 20-day moving average but still below their 100-day as the trend is mixed to higher as the volatility remains relatively low despite today's activity as I do not see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in 2020 as rates around the world still remain negative in many different countries as prices are in a bottoming out pattern at the current time.

TREND: MIXED--HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
