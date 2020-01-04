Silver Futures---Silver futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 17.94 an ounce while currently trading at 18.15 up about $0.20 for the trading week continuing its bullish momentum on escalating tensions with the country of Iran.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 17.45 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10 day low standing at 16.95, however in next week's trade the monetary risk will be lowered on a daily basis.

At the current time I also have a bullish gold recommendation which is sharply higher as fundamentally speaking these markets look strong as China has increased their stimulus package coupled with the fact that we could possibly end up in some type of conflict with the country of Iran as we killed their number 2 leader last night sending shock waves throughout many different sectors.

Silver prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average hitting a 2 month high as the next major level of resistance is at the 18.50 level as I think that will be tested in next weeks trade so stay long as this trend is getting stronger on a weekly basis.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.