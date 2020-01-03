rounded corner
Paragon Investments' Futures File: Drone Stikes & Big Harvests
Friday, January 03, 2020

by Chris Haverkamp of Paragon Investments, Inc.

Drone Strike Rocks Markets

Late Thursday night, a U.S. drone attacked a convoy near the Baghdad Airport, killing one of Irans top military leaders, General Qasem Soleimani. He led Irans elite Revolutionary Guards, and his power has been likened to a member of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff or the director of the CIA.

The attack was presaged by U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper who warned Thursday that the U.S. was preparing to conduct preemptive strikes against Iranian-backed forces in Iraq that threatened U.S. troops and allies. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that the attack was driven by intelligence that Soleimani was preparing for an attack in the Middle East.

In response to the assassination of its top military leader, Iran vowed severe revenge, which sent diplomats and markets scrambling. The U.S. State Department told Americans to leave Iraq immediately. Meanwhile an additional 3,000 U.S. troops arrived in Kuwait, likely a pre-planned show of force.

U.S. stock markets tumbled on the news, as fear of war frequently interrupts financial markets. Meanwhile safe-haven assets like gold and U.S. Treasury bonds rose. Oil prices outpaced all other markets, climbing nearly 5% overnight, as traders grew anxious about the threat of a war in the Middle East.

War could directly impact oil fields in Iran and Iraq, as well as U.S. allies like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. More critically, Iran could cut off the Strait of Hormuz, which lies just south of Iran. This narrow shipping lane is the only way for boats to depart the Persian Gulf, and nearly 20% of the worlds oil passes through that point. If war breaks out and that path is cut off, global oil prices could skyrocket.

As of midday Friday, February oil futures traded for $62.70 per barrel, near the highest price in eight months.

2020 Bigger Harvests?

Since global grain prices rebounded during 2019, market watchers are expecting farmers to plant more aggressively in 2020. Many are estimating record-breaking global corn and soybean crops, while wheat production could drop only slightly due to weather problems around the world.

For U.S. farmers, increased global production could mean more competition, even if the U.S. China trade deal is signed later this month as expected.

In the coming months, American farmers will have tough decisions about how many acres to plant and which crops to put in the ground, as shifting weather, prices, and trade policies complicate their plans.



About the author

With a degree in Grain Science / Management from Kansas State University, Mr. Haverkamp has worked directly with and for several corporations in research, logistics, and origination of commodity products. Among these are Continental Grain, Kansas Wheat Commission, National Livestock Association, Kice Industries, and Land 'O Lakes. Mr. Haverkamp is a regular guest analyst on both radio and television programs throughout the Midwest and also provides fundamental and technical research for Bloomberg, DTN, Dow Jones, The Wall St. Journal, CNN and CNBC as well as several other local and regional news syndicates. Mr. Haverkamp sat on the board of directors for the NIBA (National Introducing Brokers Association) in Chicago for five years and on the National Futures Association's nominating committee for one year. Mr. Haverkamp began trading in 1987 and founded Paragon Investments in 1996. 

  Mr. Haverkamp continues to provide consulting services for individual investors, livestock operations, grain processors, and individual producers as well as holding the title of CEO for Paragon.
