Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the February contact are sharply lower this Friday afternoon in Chicago down 290 points at 68.65 hitting a 2 week low after settling last Friday at 70.57 and has now dropped about 400 points just from yesterday's high as the volatility certainly has expanded tremendously over the last 24 hours.

I had been recommending a bullish position from around the 69.60 level as it is time to exit around the 68.65 level as this was a disappointing trade as it looked like prices were headed higher yesterday, but succumbed to significant pressure in today's trade.

Hog prices are now trading below their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend really is mixed as I still believe the chart structure looks excellent and I still believe higher hog prices are ahead, but when prices hit a 2 week-low and your long a futures contract it's time to move on as the proper money management technique as I do not have any livestock recommendations at the present time.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: HIGH

