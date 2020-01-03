Gold Futures---Gold futures in the February contract is sharply higher this Friday afternoon as the United States killed the number 2 leader of the country of Iran sending shockwaves throughout many sectors today sending gold up $23 at 1,552 an ounce after settling last Friday at 1,518 up about $34 for the trading week.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 1,495 level if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low standing at 1,477 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve on a daily basis next week therefor lowering the monetary risk.

Gold prices have now traded higher for the 8th consecutive session looking to test the contract high which was hit on September 4th at 1,571 as I think that will happen in next week's trade as it looks like the 1,600 level is in the cards as there is so much uncertainty in the Middle East at this time as I see no reason to be short.

At the current time I also have a bullish silver recommendation as the precious metals across the board look strong as the U.S dollar continues its bearish momentum which is a bullish fundamental factor towards prices so stay long as the volatility looks to expand tremendously in my opinion as the risk/reward remains in your favor.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: IMPROVING





