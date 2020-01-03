Hello traders, and a happy new year to all!

EURGBP with a bigger intraday recovery and already back above channel resistance line, so the idea is that correction might be already finished, especially if price goes back above 0.8550 region. But, still be aware of that deeper correction labeled as alternate count, just in case if price suddenly drops down to the 2nd support area.

EURGBP, 1h