March cocoa futures have rallied this past trading week as we leave 2019 and enter 2020. After the new year, the contract continued the move higher back towards 2550. The market has been supported by the recent positive global sentiment. Equities continue to make all-time highs which is carrying over to most commodities. Cocoa is also finding a positive tone in the near-term demand of the soft. With the Euro and Pound moving higher, cocoa has followed. The Pound has climbed since the UK election. If demand can continue to grow out of Europe, even in the short-term, prices should be able to test 2600 by next months contract roll. Traders should look at buying calls in the May contract if they are anticipating a move higher in the new year. March Daily Chart ***If you are interested in discussing the soft markets or any of the futures, email me at pmooses@rjofutures.com to schedule a free consultation.*** The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that RJO Futures believes to be reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgement at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of RJO Futures and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by RJO Futures Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions. Distribution in some jurisdictions may be prohibited or restricted by law. Persons in possession of this communication indirectly should inform themselves about and observe any such prohibition or restrictions. To the extent that you have received this communication indirectly and solicitations are prohibited in your jurisdiction with registration, the market commentary in this communication should not be considered a solicitation.



