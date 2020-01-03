The DeCarley Perspective: Strategy Recommendation, go long mini nat gas futures.



On the radar:



We've been stalking natural gas with expectations of prices seen the $2.10/$2.00 area. With speculators overly short and prices oversold, we like the upside.







GO LONG MINI NAT GAS FUTURES (OR FULL SIZE IF YOUR ACCOUNT ALLOWS)



The net short positions held by speculators are nearing record levels. At some point, probably sooner rather than later, there won't be anybody else to sell. At that time, prices will be forced to reverse course regardless of current fundamentals or market opinion. That said, seasonals remain overall weak through February, so it doesn't make sense to be overly aggressive.



We like the idea of getting a foot in the door with a simple and relatively small position to see what unfolds in the coming weeks. This can be achieved through the mini-sized futures contracts. They are one-fourth the size of the original natural gas futures leaving traders exposed to $25 in profit or loss for each penny natural gas moves (on most days, it moves 2 to 5 cents or $50 to $125 per contract). We can't rule out a probe into the $1.90s if that occurs the trade would be down roughly $500 and we would likely consider adding on.



Specifically, we like going long the March natural gas mini-sized future near $2.10. We do not recommend putting a stop loss at this time because they are prone to be hit at inopportune times.



Margin: $674



Delta: .25 (1/4th of the regular nat gas future)



Zaner360 symbols: QGH20





