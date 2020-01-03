Good Morning and from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for January 03, 2020.





Grain markets are mixed as the holiday shortened trading week comes to an end. Chinese demand remains the clear focus with a trade deal set to be signed mid-month, but estimates for next Friday's slew of report data will begin to take attention as well.





Our annual Winter Outlook Conference takes place this month, January 28th - 30th. Drew Lerner of World Weather, Inc. will kick it off for us January 28th with his year ahead weather outlook. He'll be followed by our grain and oilseed outlooks on the 29th, and our livestock outlooks on the 30th. Get registered for our latest price outlooks, trade strategies, and more to look ahead to what 2020 will bring our markets.





Weekly export sales will be released today at 7:30 AM CST (delayed due to this week's holiday). Traders expect to see corn sales of 300,000 to 775,000 tonnes, soybeans 350,000 to 1,050,000, wheat 250,000 to 800,000, soymeal 75,000 to 250,000, and soyoil 5,000 to 30,000.





Weekly ethanol production, also delayed due to the holiday, will be out this morning. It is expected to be slightly lower than normal levels given it will look back over the week of Christmas.





USDA's Crop Production, Grain Stocks, Supply & Demand, and Winter Wheat Seedings reports will all be released next Friday at 11:00 AM CST. Newswire deadlines for estimates are today and Monday, so we expect to start seeing average analyst estimates late today or Monday.





USDA reported 175 million bushels of U.S. soybeans were crushed in November, 456.7 million bushels of corn were used for fuel alcohol, and 1.88 million tonnes of DDGs were produced.





China has eased customs regulations on imports of soybean through some northern border checkpoints, the commerce ministry said, a move that could smooth the way for shipments from neighbors such as Kazakhstan, Russia and perhaps Ukraine. (Reuters)





Bunge has sold its 25% interest in Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy (SIRE), an Iowa ethanol plant, after a difficult few years in the industry.





Oil prices jumped more than $3 on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad ordered by President Donald Trump killed the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, sparking concerns for an escalation of regional tensions and disruption to crude supplies. (Reuters)





Part of the reason for yesterday's early morning break in cattle futures prices was due to rising temperatures in the Plains. The four day period from December 27 - 31 saw daily highs in Garden City from 35 - 40 degrees. The forecast shows a rebound back up to 59 by Saturday.





Cash cattle for this week still appears to be set for steady/better trade than last week. $198 bids were noted in Nebraska today. That would be better than the 195.28 average trade noted in that state last week.





South Korea's National Institute of Environmental Research reported another ASF finding. This one was found in a wild boar carcass near the border with North Korea. This marks the 20th such finding. It marks the 56th ASF finding (wild boars + commercial farms). The last finding among commercial hog farms was on October 9. South Korea is a regular buyer of US pork. In 2018 they picked up 12% or our exports (#3 buyer).





Dressed beef values were mixed with choice down 1.17 and select up .51. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 142.48. Pork cut-out values were up .83.