The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Friday, January 3, 2020
Thursday, January 02, 2020

by Bob Hunt of The Pattern Trapper

The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.
The Trend Trader for Futures
dot_clear.gifFor Trading On Friday, January 3, 2020
Presented by PatternTrapper.com
dot_clear.gifThe Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks
dot_clear.gifFor a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader 


INDICES
Close		%
Change
3x1
7x5		Minor
Trend		Major
Trend		Trend Reading
S&P 500 - Mar ESH03259.00+ 0.873235.583238.00Bullish
Dow Jones - Mar YMH028841+ 1.172857328602Bullish
Nasdaq - Mar NQH08891.75+ 1.598779.368777.92Bullish
Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH01670.50− 0.011669.081675.50Neutral
INTEREST RATES
US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0156-19+ 0.44156-04156-16Bullish
US T-Note - Mar TYH0128-20+ 0.16128-16128-14Bullish
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Index - Mar DXH096.525+ 0.4996.33096.829Neutral
Australian Dollar - Mar ADH00.6994− 0.630.70150.6971Neutral
British Pound - Mar BPH01.3156− 1.021.31951.3071Neutral
Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH00.7700− 0.120.76850.7637Bullish
EuroFX - Mar ECH01.1217− 0.581.12551.1207Neutral
Japanese Yen - Mar JYH00.9248+ 0.030.92330.9178Bullish
Swiss Franc - Mar SFH01.0337− 0.611.03711.0302Neutral
LIVESTOCK
Feeder Cattle - Mar FCH0143.725− 0.35144.014144.508Bearish
Live Cattle - Feb LCG0125.775− 0.12126.053126.383Bearish
Lean Hogs - Feb LHG071.550+ 0.1871.48370.517Bullish
GRAINS
Corn - Mar CH0391^4+ 0.97389^0389^2Bullish
Wheat - Mar WH0560^2+ 0.27558^6552^0Bullish
Soybeans - Mar SH0956^2+ 0.08952^6943^0Bullish
Soybean Meal - Mar SMH0305.6+ 0.30303.9302.7Bullish
Soybean Oil - Mar BOH035.24+ 1.3535.1734.67Bullish
ENERGY
Crude Oil - Feb CLG061.18+ 0.2061.3461.26Bearish
Heating Oil - Feb HOG02.0241+ 0.062.03592.0434Bearish
Natural Gas - Feb NGG02.122− 3.062.1782.229Bearish
METALS
Gold - Feb GCG01528.1+ 0.331522.51506.4Bullish
Silver - Mar SIH018.046+ 0.7017.98517.769Bullish
Copper - Mar HGH02.8250+ 1.002.81712.8267Neutral
FOODS & FIBER
Orange Juice - Mar OJH0100.75+ 1.00100.32101.45Neutral
Sugar - Mar SBH013.13− 2.1613.4113.50Bearish
Cocoa - Mar CCH02532− 0.3125092467Bullish
Coffee - Mar KCH0127.10− 2.00130.24130.07Bearish
Cotton - Mar CTH069.27+ 0.3269.3168.61Neutral

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.
 


About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.
 
Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.

Published by Barchart
