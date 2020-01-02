|
|
USDCHF Sees Price Back Off On Rally
Thursday, January 02, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
|
USDCHF Sees Price Back Off On Rally
USDCHF faces further recovery threats as it looks to extend bull pressure. Resistance comes in at the 0.9750 level. Above here, resistance lies at the 0.9800 level and then the 0.9850 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 0.9900 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting are strength. On the downside, support is located at the 0.9650 level with a turn below here opening the door for more decline towards the 0.9600 level. And then the 0.9550 level. Further down, support comes in at the 0.9500 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further strength. All in all, USDCHF remains biased to the upside on further price strength.
Recent articles from this author
- USDCHF Sees Price Back Off On Rally - Thursday, January 02, 2020
- EURUSD Bullish, Risk Continues To Point Higher - Monday, December 30, 2019
- EURUSD Risk Continues To Point Higher On Rally - Friday, December 27, 2019
- EURUSD Sets Up To Weaken Further Towards 1.1034 Level - Sunday, December 22, 2019
- GBPUSD Retains Short Term Downside Pressure With Eyes On 1.2930 - Friday, December 20, 2019
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.