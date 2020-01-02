USDCHF Sees Price Back Off On Rally



USDCHF Sees Price Back Off On Rally

USDCHF faces further recovery threats as it looks to extend bull pressure. Resistance comes in at the 0.9750 level. Above here, resistance lies at the 0.9800 level and then the 0.9850 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 0.9900 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting are strength. On the downside, support is located at the 0.9650 level with a turn below here opening the door for more decline towards the 0.9600 level. And then the 0.9550 level. Further down, support comes in at the 0.9500 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further strength. All in all, USDCHF remains biased to the upside on further price strength.



This is an excerpt from FXT Technical Strategist Plus See Pricing and Get Started (PRO Plan Package), a 7-currency model analysis and trade alerts utilized by all levels of traders with trade alerts.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.