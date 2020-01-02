Feel free to contact Oliver with any questions or comments

Oliver Sloup breaks down the grain and livestock markets in his weekly "2 Minute Drill" -Bullish Technical Setup for Corn Futures -Cattle Start 2020 Under Pressure -Bullish Technical Setup for Lean Hog Futures

Live cattle futures started the year out under pressure but managed to rebound remarkably well. February cattle traded as low as 124.55 but managed to finish the session the day at 125.925. There was some cash trade this week reported at 125, which is right inline with where the December contract expired, 124.70.

Feeder cattle futures were also under pressure today, but they managed to recover from the lows as well. That recovery prevented would could have been a technical bloodbath, we expect to see wide trading ranges to start the new year.

Lean hogs worked higher but failed to hold majority of the early morning gains. We continue to be optimistic on prices as the technical landscape has been friendlier over the last few weeks. We continue to keep an eye on a target near 74, this represents a key retracement and the breakdown point from the middle of November.

