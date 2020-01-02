Corn Futures---Corn futures in the March contract is trading higher by 3 cents at 3.91 a bushel breaking a 2 day losing streak as prices have now hit an 8-week high despite the fact that the volatility is extraordinary low at the current time.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 3.87 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the December 11th low of 3.71 as I still want to give this trade some room as the chart structure will improve in next week's trade therefor the monetary risk will be lowered. At the current time this is my only grain recommendation, but I think the entire complex is headed higher as the agricultural markets look very strong in my opinion as I think we will experience significant rallies to the upside in the coming year ahead.

Corn prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the risk/reward are in your favor to the upside as I think the long-term bottom is at hand as the downside is very limited as we enter the spring planting season in the next couple of months so stay long as I think we will crack the $4 level possibly in next week's trade.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

