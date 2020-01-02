Gold Futures---Gold futures in the February contract is trading higher for the 7th consecutive session up another $5 at 1,528 an ounce hitting a 4 month high as I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 1,495 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 1,474 as an exit strategy.

The chart structure will start to improve on a daily basis as the stop loss in tomorrow's trade will be raised to 1,479 as this is a terrific thing to witness as this is the 1st time in several years that the precious metals and the U.S equity market are going in tandem to the upside as that tells me that there is some solid bullish fundamental news to prices higher.

Gold prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the next major level of resistance which was hit on September 4th at 1,571 as I think that could be tested in the coming weeks ahead so stay long. I see no reason to be short any of the commodity markets at this trend clearly has turned higher due to the fact of all the trade agreements which will be instituted in the next couple of months.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

