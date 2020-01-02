Iran and North Korea Writing Checks They Can’t Cash. The Corn & Ethanol Report 01/02/20



We kickoff the New Year with this shortened week and reports piling on for our day off. We start out with Challenger Job Cuts at 6:30 A.M., Jobless Claims at 7:30 A.M., Market Manufacturing PMI at 8:45 A.M., 4 and 8-Week Bill Auction at 10:30 A.M. followed with Cotton System, Dairy Product Sales, Fats & Oils and Grain Crushings at 2:00 P.M. We will have the Energy Reports tomorrow. The Corn is off to a slow start but is trading higher as the New Year has begun. The March Corn is currently trading at 389 ½ which is 1 and ¾ of a cent higher. The trading range has been 390 to 387 ¼. On the Ethanol front the U.S. Grans Council (USGC) announced changes to its Ethanol staff to promote U.S. exports in the growing Ethanol demand in the global Ethanol programs. In the overnight electronic session the February contract is currently trading at 1.398 which is .005 higher. The trading range has been 1.410 to 1.381 with the market currently showing 1 bid @ 1.392 and 1 offer at 1.399 with Open Interest slowly climbing to 446 contracts. We should see volume increase in the futures market as we move into the next decade of trade. Have a Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn



Recent articles from this author

About the author

Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets.

He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since.

Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts.

Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade.

Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com