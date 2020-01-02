Lean Hog Futures---Lean hog futures in the February contract is currently trading higher by 7 points at 71.50 in a relatively quiet trade this Monday afternoon in Chicago to start out the new year.

Hog prices are right near a 6 week high continuing its grinding momentum to the upside on a weekly basis as I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 69.60 level and if you took that trade place the stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 69.32 as the chart structure is outstanding at the current time due to the relatively low volatility.

Hog prices are trading above their 20 day and right at their 100 day moving average as the next major level of resistance is all the way up to 75.00 level which could be tested in the coming days ahead as the trade agreement with China will be cemented on January 15th as that is very bullish hog prices fundamentally speaking.

The chart structure will also start to improve next week therefor the monetary risk will also be reduced so continue to play this to the upside as I still think prices look cheap especially historically speaking.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

