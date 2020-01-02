STOCK INDEX FUTURES
Stock index futures are sharply higher after the People's Bank of China on New Year's Day lowered the amount of reserves banks need to keep on hold at the central bank in an effort to stimulate its economy.
The reserve requirement ratio will be cut by 50 basis points, which is expected to release approximately 800 billion yuan ($114.6 billion) into the economy. This is Chinas central bank eighth reserve requirement ratio cut since early 2018.
Markets were also supported by renewed hopes of lessening U.S.-China trade tensions. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he would sign a phase-one trade deal with China on January 15.
Initial jobless claims decreased 2,000 in the week ended December 28 to 222,000. Economists expected 225,000 new jobless claims.
The 8:45 central time December PMI manufacturing index is expected to be 52.5.
My view remains that this years round of central bank interest rate cuts is finally doing its intended job of stabilizing the global economy, which will likely support stock index futures in the first part of 2020.
CURRENCY FUTURES
The U.S. dollar advanced after four days of declines.
The euro currency is lowerin spite of news that the euro zone manufacturing PMI came in lower, but better than anticipated at 46.3. This is down from 46.9 in November, but was above the anticipated 45.9.
The British pound fell after the release of U.K. manufacturing activity data for December that contracted at the fastest rate since July 2012.
The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are lower today, but are likely to advance in the long term.
INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES
Futures advanced after the People's Bank of China lowered the amount of reserves banks need to keep on hold at the central bank. This in effect exerted downward pressure on global interest rates.
Financial futures markets are suggesting there is a 52% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate by 25 basis points at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. On Tuesday the probability was 48%.
Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time.
INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES
Todays gains are linked to the easing move by the People's Bank of China. Also, since there is growing evidence that the global economy is stabilizing, it is likely that the industrial commodities, including copper, crude oil and lumber will advance in price in the long term.
PRECIOUS METALS
Higher prices today are linked to the easing move by Chinas central bank. Much of the gains late last year in precious metals appears to be a result of rising prospects for industrial commodity price inflation. Follow-through strength for gold and silver is likely in January.
SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE
March 20S&P 500
Support 3231.00 Resistance 3256.00
March 20 U.S. Dollar Index
Support 96.050 Resistance 96.550
March 20Euro Currency
Support 1.12190 Resistance 1.12800
March 20Japanese Yen
Support .92140 Resistance .92500
March 20Canadian Dollar
Support .76800 Resistance .77190
March 20Australian Dollar
Support .6990 Resistance .7044
March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds
Support 155^2 Resistance 156^30
February 20Gold
Support 1517.0 Resistance 1540.0
February 20 Crude Oil
Support 60.68 Resistance 61.75
March 20Copper
Support 2.7900 Resistance 2.8300
