The Nemenoff Report 01/02/20



Financials: Mar. Bonds are currently 0’01 higher at 115’30, 10 Yr. Notes unchanged at 128’13.5 and 5 Yr. Notes 0’01lower at 118’19.25. Nothing to really comment on fundamentally. However, technically yields have been creeping higher and the yield curve has widened. It was not too long ago that the yield curve between the 10 YR. and 2 Yr. Notes inverted with the 2 Yr. yielding 2-3 basis points more than the 10 yr., the 10 Yr. is now 34 basis points over the 2 yr.. Grains: Mar. Corn is currently unchanged at 387’, Beans unch. at 955’4 and Wheat unch. at 558’6. News of a pending signing of phase 1 of a China trade deal in 2 weeks could give these markets a boost.. Cattle: Live and Feeder Cattle prices have not moved much in the last two weeks. I will still be a seller in Apr. LC above 128.65. A positive outcome of trade deals with both China and Japan concerning Beef exports could give these markets a boost. Silver: Mar. Silver is currently 8 cents higher at 18.01 and up a Dollar since my last “Report” (Dec.19th). Stay long. S&P’s: Mar. S&P’s are 19.00 higher at 3250.00. Treat as a trading affair using close stops. Currencies: As of this writing the Mar. Euro is currently 37 lower at 1.1245, the Yen 12 lower at 0.9235, the Pound 74 lower at 1.3218 and the Dollar Index 31 higher at 96.37. I remain overall negative the Dollar Index and positive on the Euro and Pound. Regards,

Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com