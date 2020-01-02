|
Corn and Presidential election years
Thursday, January 02, 2020
by Eugene Graner, CTA of Heartland Investor Services
|
Let me give you some exciting news!
Every presidential election year for the last 30 years has seen corn prices spike by April-June. The dud was 2004, but still rallied 30 cents into March.
A possible early January high now that seasonally falters into February with forced new tax year farmer sales to square up bills, should be meet with a strong spring rally.
I will update you in Thursdays video.
