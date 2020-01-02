Good Morning and Happy New Year from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for January 02, 2020.





Grain markets look once again to an 8:30 AM open for the first trading day of the year after the overnight markets remained closed due to the holiday. Traders will continue to focus on US/Chinese headlines until a deal is signed, but next week's USDA report estimates will also soon become a feature.





Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher in 2019 on hopes for increased Chinese buying following a recently struck trade deal between Washington and Beijing. The most actively traded contract reached its highest price since June 13, 2018, and ended up 6.8% on the year. (Reuters) Corn was up 3.3% on the year while wheat was up 11.1%.





World Weather, Inc. who will headline our conference series at the end of this month noted that, "much-needed rain fell in a large portion of Argentina's production region during the week ending Tuesday. Some of the most significant rain fell in the previously driest areas in the nation from Cordoba into Buenos Aires, where soil moisture improved significantly."





Egypt will have planted 3 million feddans (1.26 million hectares) of wheat within the next two to three days and still aims to plant a total of 3.5 million feddans this season, an Agriculture Ministry official said on Wednesday. Egypt harvested 8.5 million tonnes of domestic wheat from around 3.16 million feddans last season. (Reuters)





Oil prices rose on the first trading day of 2020 as warming trade relations between the United States and China eased demand concerns, and rising tensions in the Middle East raised worries about supply. (CNBC)





President Trump said high-level Chinese government officials will attend the signing on Jan. 15 of our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China. At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two! Trump said in his tweet. He did not announce a date for the visit. (AP)





China said it will sell 30,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on Jan. 3, in the latest move to ensure supplies ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays. (Reuters)





Bird flu has been detected in turkeys in eastern Poland, authorities said on Wednesday, and local media reported that the outbreak could require up to 40,000 birds to be slaughtered. (Reuters)





Through October, US pork export to China totaled $503.164 billion in value. That will be up to the $750 billion range when the full year numbers are in hand. JC Intelligence, the Chinese brokerage firm, currently estimates 2020 exports as part of a trade deal could increase to $2.073 billion (1 million metric tonnes). Allendale is currently discussing a $2 to $3 billion export.





The exact quantities and the exact impact on beef from the trade deal are both big questions that cannot be answered just yet. At this time we are not expecting a big impact on cattle.





Cash cattle averaged $116 during 2019. That was just under the 2018 average of $117. The comparison of end of 2018 prices for the February 2019 live cattle contract vs. the end of 2019 price for February 2020 live cattle shows a mild increase.





Dressed beef values were lower with choice down 0.24 and select down 3.29. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 141.81. Pork cut-out values were down 1.73.